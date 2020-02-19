[STONE Bitter Releases Demo Model Of ‘The Wicked’ Tune]

STONE Sour has produced a demo variation of the track “The Wicked”. The unique keep track of appeared as a reward minimize on the digipack variation of the band’s self-titled debut album, which came out in 2002.

In a assertion accompanying the YouTube launch of the “The Wicked” demo, STONE Sour guitarist Josh Rand wrote: “‘The Wicked’ is a person of my preferred tunes from the Challenge X demo. I favor the demo edition about the model which is on the self-titled launch. I just really feel it has a greater general vibe.”

Rand just lately reported that he has “no plan” when STONE Sour will launch a new studio album. Requested in an interview with Guitar World if the band has started out working however on a observe-up to 2017’s “Hydrograd”, Rand replied: “To be honest, the band is on hiatus correct now with no timetable on a return. It is really a mixture of needing a break, as well as Corey needs to do a solo album, so I never know when there will be new STONE Sour new music.”

Rand hinted that the band will launch some thing next summer which he are not able to discuss about still, but also advised The Pulse Of Radio he’s doing work on a further task to hold admirers satisfied all through the hiatus. “I archive like every thing that we have carried out, so beginning at the prime of [2020], each and every week I’m likely to release a demo or an alternate version of a song, beginning from the pretty starting. And then in the course of the entire yr will get us up to ‘Hydrograd’. So I’m rather excited about that.”

STONE Sour has been off the street and out of sight due to the fact finishing the touring cycle for its 2017 LP “Hydrograd”. Taylor has been operating with SLIPKNOT due to the fact then, recording and now touring powering that group’s sixth effort, “We Are Not Your Type”. Rand is currently endorsing STONE Bitter‘s new live album, “Howdy, You Bastards: Are living In Reno”, which came out on December 13.

Taylor also not too long ago advised WhatCulture that he has by now penned 26 tracks for his extensive-in-the-will work solo album, which he has hinted at recording more than the many years.