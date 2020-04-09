Stone Sour Releases Demo Variation Of ‘Your God’ Music

STONE Bitter has launched a demo version of the song “Your God”. The original keep track of appeared on the band’s sophomore album, “Come What(at any time) Could”, which arrived out in 2006.

In a statement accompanying the YouTube release of the “Your God” demo, STONE Sour guitarist Josh Rand stated: “In this article is the 2005 recording of ‘Your God’. You may discover it is a small different than what appeared on ‘Come What(at any time) May’. It was at first prepared with a 3rd verse and no guitar solos.”

Rand just lately claimed that he has “no concept” when STONE Bitter will release a new studio album. Requested in an job interview with Guitar Planet if the band has started doing the job however on a observe-up to 2017’s “Hydrograd”, Rand replied: “To be honest, the band is on hiatus appropriate now with no timetable on a return. It is a combination of needing a break, furthermore Corey wants to do a solo album, so I don’t know when there will be new STONE Sour audio.”

Rand hinted that the band will release a thing this summer which he are not able to chat about nevertheless, but also instructed The Pulse Of Radio he’s operating on an additional venture to maintain fans pleased during the hiatus. “I archive like every thing that we have completed, so beginning at the top of [2020], every single 7 days I’m heading to release a demo or an alternate variation of a song, setting up from the quite starting. And then throughout the complete year will get us up to ‘Hydrograd’. So I’m quite energized about that.”

STONE Sour has been off the street and out of sight given that completing the touring cycle for its 2017 LP “Hydrograd”. Taylor has been working with SLIPKNOT because then, recording and touring powering that group’s sixth work, “We Are Not Your Type”. Rand has been selling STONE Bitter‘s new stay album, “Hi, You Bastards: Live In Reno”, which came out in December.

Taylor also lately instructed WhatCulture that he has presently penned 26 music for his lengthy-in-the-is effective solo album, which he has hinted at recording about the many years.



https://www.youtube.com/check out?v=rQ7Y0OX5n9o

https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=-ZUMjiGNkwo

