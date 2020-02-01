Stoneman Douglas players participate in Super Bowl rehearsal – KGET 17

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida (AP) – The dress rehearsal for the Super Bowl is incredibly elaborate, and the NFL needed a few soccer players to make sure everything went as planned on Sunday.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas, welcome to the Super Bowl.

Fifty players from Parkland High School, Florida – the place where 17 students, teachers and staff were killed during a massacre on February 14, 2018 – took to the pitch at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday afternoon a few hours, masquerading as Kansas City chefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

They directed plays to help the television crews work on the angles of their camera, carried out a walkthrough of the draw with the referee Bill Vinovich, even aligned as will make the chiefs and the 49ers for “The Star-Spangled Banner” – and some of them even had a quick encounter with hymn singer Demi Lovato afterwards.

“They basically separated us, one side was the Chiefs and the other was the 49ers,” said Stoneman coach Douglas Quentin Short. “The smiles I saw on the faces of these children, the excitement of coming out of the tunnels as the teams will do, they were having fun, man. To be on the field, the Super Bowl will be played, was great. “

The NFL has been using high school players as substitutes for Super Bowl rehearsals for some time. And when the time came to send out a team invitation this year, the organizers apparently knew which school to apply for. The Miami Dolphins said Fox, which broadcast the game, made the last call.

“The Dolphins and the NFL and Fox have contacted us,” Short told The Associated Press. “They asked us if we would be interested and, of course, I said,” Heck, yes. “There was no way to refuse this opportunity.”

Stoneman Douglas has received a lot of support from the South Florida sports community since the shootings two years ago. The Miami Heat sent players and coaches to meet students and other NBA teams made similar gestures, the Miami Marlins invited the school baseball team to play at Marlins Park, Dolphins donated money and organized clinics for the players, and the Florida Panthers brought the school hockey team to the ice to meet a surprise guest – the Stanley Cup.

Stoneman Douglas quarterback Matthew O’Dowd said he understands the importance of having the chance to be part of the field show where 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and chefs Patrick Mahomes will meet Sunday.

“It’s a great experience for the people who can go there,” said O’Dowd. “It was amazing, it was fun and it was a great thing to build team bonds. We have to go there, meet people, hang out with our coaches … I can’t really describe it. It was just great. “

Nothing will make up for what happened on February 14, 2018, when the 17, including assistant football coach Aaron Feis, were killed. But experiences like getting a close and personal look at the Super Bowl certainly help with healing, if only for a few hours at a time.

“The best part about it was going out into the field and practicing certain parts to make sure their cameras were working,” said O’Dowd.

Short is entering his second season as head coach at Stoneman Douglas. He replaced Willis May, who stayed with the Eagles for a year after the shooting before taking on another job – saying it was just too hard for him to stay in school.

The three-story classroom building where the filming took place is still standing, although it has been permanently closed. There have been several movements suggesting that it should be demolished, and probably one day, but it remains intact simply because it is evidence and must be kept until the end of the trial of the avowed shooter. Prosecutors have said they want jurors, whenever the trial begins, to walk through the building and imagine what had happened.

The building is visible from the football field. The memories of the horror of this day are constant.

“It depends on the person and your experience on that day and where you are in the recovery process,” said Short. “Everyone has gone through so many emotions, so many things, trying to manage it all. These 17 are still in our mind, and I don’t mean to say it’s normal now because it’s not normal. We come back to this scene every day. This building is still there. The memories will always be there. “

___

