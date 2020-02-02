Posted: Feb 1, 2020 / 10:38 PM EST / Updated: February 1, 2020 / 10:38 PM EST

This satellite image was taken on January 26, 2020 and made available by Maxar Technologies. It shows the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The San Francisco 49ers will compete against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 54 soccer game at the stadium on Sunday. (Satellite image © 2020 Maxar Technologies via AP)

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida (AP) – The dress rehearsal for the Super Bowl is incredibly time-consuming, and the NFL needed a few soccer players to make sure everything went according to schedule on Sunday.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas, welcome to the Super Bowl.

About 50 high school players in Parkland, Florida – the location where 17 students, teachers and staff were killed in a massacre on February 14, 2018 – were allowed to enter the Hard Rock Stadium field for a few hours on Friday afternoon. pretend to be members of the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

They did a few plays to help the television teams work on their camera angles, attended referee Bill Vinovich tossing the coin before the game, and even positioned themselves exactly as the chiefs and 49ers did for “The Star-Spangled Banner “wanted – and some of them even met the hymn singer Demi Lovato briefly.

“They basically split us up, one side were the chiefs and the other side was the 49ers,” said Stoneman Douglas coach Quentin Short. “The smile I saw on the faces of these children, the excitement of running out of the tunnels as the teams will do, they had a blast, man. It was great to be in the field he was on Super Bowl is played. “

The NFL has used high school players as substitutes for the Super Bowl rehearsals for some time. And when it was time to invite a team this year, the organizers obviously knew which school to ask. The Miami Dolphins said Fox, who is broadcasting the game, made the last call.

“The Dolphins and the NFL and Fox have reached us,” Short told The Associated Press. “They asked us if we were interested, and of course I said,” Crap, yes. “We never refused this opportunity.”

Stoneman Douglas has received much support from the South Florida sports community since the shootings two years ago. The Miami Heat sent players and coaches to meet with students and other NBA teams. The Miami Marlins invited the school’s baseball team to play in Marlins Park, the Dolphins gave money and hosted clinics for players, and the Florida Panthers brought the school’s ice hockey team on the ice to meet a surprise guest – the Stanley Cup.

Matthew O’Dowd, quarterback of Stoneman Douglas, said he understood the importance of the chance to be part of the show on the field where 49er quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes will meet on Sunday.

“It’s a great experience for the people who have to do it,” said O’Dowd. “It was great, it was fun and it was a great thing that kept the team together. We have to go, meet people, hang out with our trainers … I can’t really describe that. It was just awesome. “

Nothing will make up for what happened on February 14, 2018, when the 17, including deputy soccer coach Aaron Feis, were killed. But experiences like a close and personal look at the Super Bowl will certainly help you heal, if only for a few hours.

“The best thing about it was going out on the field and doing a few plays so they could make sure their cameras worked,” said O’Dowd.

Short starts his second season as head coach at Stoneman Douglas. He replaced Willis May, who stayed with the Eagles for a year after filming before taking another job. He said it was just too difficult for him to stay in school.

The three-story classroom building where the shootout took place is still standing, although it is permanently closed. There have been several moves that suggested that it should be demolished, and probably one day it will be, but it remains intact simply because it is evidence and needs to be kept until the trial against the seasoned shooter is complete. Prosecutors have announced that the jury should walk through the building at the start of the trial and imagine what happened.

The building can be seen from the soccer field. The memories of the horrors of that day are constant.

“It depends on the person and your experience that day and where you are in the recovery process,” said Short. “Everyone has so much feeling, gone through so much stuff, and tries to deal with all of this. These 17 are always in our thoughts and I don’t want to say that it is normal now because it is not normal. We return to this scene every day. The building is still there. The memories will always be there. “

