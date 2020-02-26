[Stoner Icon Tommy Chong Slams Joe Biden: ‘I Went to Jail Simply because of a Biden Law!’]

Stoner icon Tommy Chong slammed 2020 Democratic presidential applicant Joe Biden, Tuesday, in excess of the previous vice president’s anti-marijuana stance.

Chong, of Cheech & Chong fame, called out Biden in response to a Twitter publish from NORML, an organization which functions to “reform cannabis rules.”

“‘I wrote the bill to set up drug courts’ is all @JoeBiden acquired to say when discussing cannabis legalization at the #DemDebate,” NORML claimed in a tweet. “His campaign nonetheless does not aid ending cannabis prohibition.”

“I wrote the invoice to established up drug courts” is all @JoeBiden acquired to say when speaking about cannabis legalization at the #DemDebate His campaign nevertheless does not guidance ending marijuana prohibition. — NORML (@NORML) February 26, 2020

In reaction, Chong wrote, “I went to jail because of a Biden legislation! Marketing bongs! Biden legislation!”

I went to jail since of a Biden legislation! Selling bongs! Biden law! https://t.co/njmL9kH4Lg — Tommy Chong (@tommychong) February 26, 2020

The post received almost 10,000 likes.

Chong also took intention at Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg this 7 days, all over again citing the billionaire’s stance on marijuana.

So Bloomberg experienced his anti-pot second! The serious cause for “stop and frisk”! The pot legislation gave the racists lawful cover! Sorry Mike! You’ve been tagged! https://t.co/pzZGraPfjE — Tommy Chong (@tommychong) February 26, 2020

So billionaires do have stuff in frequent! Sexual harassment seems to be up there on their to do list! https://t.co/VIWiNH43p5 — Tommy Chong (@tommychong) February 26, 2020

Perfectly there you go ! Bernie would like to legalize it! Bloomberg desires more “study”! Uh yeah! He really should do his individual study. Google it Mike! Find out anything! https://t.co/CI1Mca1K4A — Tommy Chong (@tommychong) February 26, 2020

Chong was sentenced to 9 months in federal prison in 2003 following the U.S. Operation Pipe Desires investigation which sought to crack down on bong distribution.

Biden has confronted criticism from pro-marijuana activists for staying anti-marijuana during his profession, and most not too long ago declaring that he would not legalize the drug straight away if he became president.

Like Biden, Bloomberg has also been skeptical of legalizing marijuana, boasting on Tuesday, “They haven’t done sufficient study and the proof so significantly is worrisome… Until eventually we know the science, it is not practical to push forward.”