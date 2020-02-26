[Stoner Icon Tommy Chong Slams Joe Biden: ‘I Went to Jail Simply because of a Biden Law!’]

By
Kay Koch
-

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Pictures

Stoner icon Tommy Chong slammed 2020 Democratic presidential applicant Joe Biden, Tuesday, in excess of the previous vice president’s anti-marijuana stance.

Chong, of Cheech & Chong fame, called out Biden in response to a Twitter publish from NORML, an organization which functions to “reform cannabis rules.”

“‘I wrote the bill to set up drug courts’ is all @JoeBiden acquired to say when discussing cannabis legalization at the #DemDebate,” NORML claimed in a tweet. “His campaign nonetheless does not aid ending cannabis prohibition.”

In reaction, Chong wrote, “I went to jail because of a Biden legislation! Marketing bongs! Biden legislation!”

The post received almost 10,000 likes.

Chong also took intention at Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg this 7 days, all over again citing the billionaire’s stance on marijuana.

Chong was sentenced to 9 months in federal prison in 2003 following the U.S. Operation Pipe Desires investigation which sought to crack down on bong distribution.

Biden has confronted criticism from pro-marijuana activists for staying anti-marijuana during his profession, and most not too long ago declaring that he would not legalize the drug straight away if he became president.

Like Biden, Bloomberg has also been skeptical of legalizing marijuana, boasting on Tuesday, “They haven’t done sufficient study and the proof so significantly is worrisome… Until eventually we know the science, it is not practical to push forward.”