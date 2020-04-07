Stop calling it a war. It’s useless and dangerous

By declaring the foreclosure in France, President Macron declared war on Covid-19. When we discuss the pandemic, we use language normally associated with war: defeat, enemy, front lines. The medical staff of our emergency services stated that they worked in conditions similar to those of an open conflict.

We cannot imagine the trauma suffered by health professionals by watching people suffocate and die alone, or by making unthinkable decisions between one human life and another. They certainly make this comparison to make us understand the horror and the urgency of the situation.

But the analogy with war is not only unnecessary, it is dangerous. This forces us to accept things that we must not accept without thinking, and it blinds us to the solutions to this crisis. The pandemic is as serious as war, yes. But it’s different from war, and our response should also be different.

Behavioral experts agree that empathy is the only emotion that can inspire us to take the kind of selfless action needed today. No fear, no anger. So why are world leaders choosing a metaphor that breeds militancy and takes up arms, just the opposite of what is necessary?

Many will say that we must unite against a common enemy to effect the necessary collective changes. But behavior experts also say that what humans need to inspire us to collective action is a shared goal and strategy.

Sinéad Nolan holds a master’s degree in conflict studies and previously worked for Peace Brigades International in Latin America. She is responsible for public engagement and communications at the Irish Council for Civil Liberties. She writes personally

In this scenario, the goal is clear: save lives. The strategy is easy to understand and implement: flatten the curve while staying at home. What most of us have to do now is be very, very still for a while.

Emergency legislation

The most obvious danger of analogy to war is the threat to our human rights. Potential dictators around the world are using the crisis to launch emergency legislation that will survive long after the pandemic ends. In desperate irony, across Latin America, where the social contract is weak, people are protesting against what they see as a new takeover. In Ireland our legislation includes a sunset clause, but experts protest against the absence of other guarantees for our rights.

But there is another, more subtle danger. In wartime, the enemy is always different, always different. In some conflicts, divisions are based on religious lines; in others, nationality is the factor of division; in others, it’s ethnic. Warmongering leaders, as they try to hoard wealth and divert attention from domestic problems, emphasize imaginary differences and strip our “enemies” of their humanity.

Words and language count. They infect our thinking. The analogy of war means to think along these lines of division and to forget our common humanity. It is the last thing our society needs right now.

When we focus on the imaginary divisions between us, we may think that there are those that we can leave behind. We may think that we do not need to provide shelter and sanitation to anyone who does not have it.

But in our lifetime it has never been so clear that human beings function as one entity. If one of us is sick, we are all sick. The virus does not recognize our perceived differences. He does not respect power, wealth or race – although these privileges may help some of us to escape from it.

Dissidence Quash

The belief that we are at war can also blunt our critical instincts. Going to war is often a strategy for uniting the people behind their rulers, thereby quelling dissent. In a pandemic, we must feel free to challenge those who choose strategies not supported by science. We must be free to urge our politicians to protect everyone, especially those on the economic margins, from the virus. In a pandemic, our compassionate and critical faculties must be fully engaged.

It is not necessary to imagine that we are fighting an invisible enemy. If the virus can be cured, it is by rest or medical care. We are protected by compassion – ensuring that everyone has shelter and access to running water.

We know that the solution to the pandemic lies in unity and empathy, even from a distance. For our heroic health professionals and our essential workers, this means taking great risks to take care of others. We must support them as best we can. And we must support those who are vulnerable to the disease as well as those who are at high risk of contracting it. We have to slow down, take care of each other and remember that our differences are imagined.

And when the time comes, we can embrace each other in the warmth of our shared humanity.