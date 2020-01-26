Medical supply stores in central Texas are suffering from a lack of medical masks after a student at A&M in Texas, who recently traveled to Wuhan, China, may have contracted coronavirus.

According to CNN partner KBTX, stores in the Brazos Valley where the university is located no longer have medical masks.

The student had symptoms of an upper respiratory virus and went to a local hospital on Wednesday evening. According to the Brazos County Health Department, a sample was sent to the disease control and prevention center for testing.

The results are expected at the weekend or Monday, the authority said. The student is kept isolated at home until the test is complete.

Genesis Smith, who works at MediCare Equipment in Bryan, Texas, just a few kilometers from the campus, told KBTX that there are usually around 50 masks in history.

But on Thursday, just a day after the student checked in to the hospital, several people came to the store to buy masks.

“Within 30 minutes of the message coming out, we received calls asking if we had the masks, what type of masks we had, and how many we had available,” Smith told KBTX. “Quite a few people came in, asked and bought.”

The store has already ordered more masks, said Smith. Other stores in the region, including Texas A & M’s Health Services Department, expect KBTX to deliver more masks after they are quickly used up.

So far, two confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States

The Wuhan coronavirus, a SARS and MERS-like virus, first appeared in Wuhan, China, last month, but has spread quickly all over the world, reaching as far as France and the United States. As of Friday, at least 41 people in mainland China have died from the virus. So far, more than 1,300 cases have been reported.

To date, two cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the United States, one in Chicago and one in Washington State. The World Health Organization recommends avoiding close contact with people who have symptoms of respiratory diseases such as coughing and sneezing.

Scientists believe that this corona virus started in another animal and spread to humans. Therefore, the health authorities recommend removing the rare steak or the liquid egg yolk and cooking the meat and eggs thoroughly.

But in general, the public should “do what you do every cold and flu season,” said Dr. John Wiesman, the Secretary of Health in Washington State, who confirmed the first US case of Wuhan coronavirus. Wash your hands, cover your mouth if you cough or sneeze, and stay away from work if you are sick.