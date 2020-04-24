Stores informed of price promotions when they reopen

Non-essential retailers have been warned not to offer special offers or promotions when the state finally allows them to reopen, to prevent large numbers of customers from going into their stores.

“You have to be openly noncommercial when you reopen to make sure you don’t cause surge consumption,” said industry group Retail Excellence, which this week issued a circular to its 2,200 members outlining a range of potential measures that may have to be introduced by stores.

These may include temperature controls for staff and customers, a ban on shopping carts, personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff, and a suggestion that stores only allow customers to interior only with a maximum of one guide.

Retail Excellence says it has asked the government for formal HSE advice on the reopening, as the industry begins to plan for future loosening of the lockout restrictions.

He said it would likely be “months, not weeks”.

Budget prudence

“When Irish consumers leave hibernation they will exercise fiscal prudence and, most importantly, prudence in matters of health and safety,” he told members. “We strongly recommend that you make sure that your communications and the tone of your message concern the health and safety of your colleagues and clients.

Retail Excellence suggested to its members that department stores may choose to open their shelves gradually, while those who have in-store cafes should consider postponing their reopening.

“We are aware that some large national retailers plan to accept contactless payments only when they reopen. It may only last a few weeks, but it is an important consideration, “he said.

The layoff during the close time was “a very difficult experience for your colleagues, the vast majority of whom have never experienced this before,” he said.

“Please do not underestimate the impact this has had on your colleagues.”

Retail Excellence has also warned employers that some employees may not want to return to work immediately for health reasons.

Voluntary application process

“So you could consider a voluntary application process where you ask co-workers who are comfortable going back to work to volunteer.”

The high-level lobby group, chaired by general manager David Fitzsimons, has told its members that they should follow all government health advice closely to avoid a “second spike” in infections.

“The impact of a second spike on the Irish retail industry and the economy in general would be extremely damaging,” he said.

“The potential risk of reputational non-compliance, and worse, a potential virus outbreak in a member store, would be catastrophic. You must demonstrate to your colleagues and clients that you fully comply with all government directives and that you have implemented rigorous audits and tests. “

He also advised non-essential retailers to plan ahead to “effectively retrain” all staff on “the new standard,” as it relates to official guidelines that are expected to be released soon by state authorities.

Speaking to the Irish Times this week, Fitzsimons called for sector-specific government assistance for the retail sector, and asked ministers not to “sit on their hands” to avoid a wave of insolvency in the retail business.

He predicted that up to 40% of retailers could go bankrupt without help from the industry.

