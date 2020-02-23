stories-from-iwo-jima:-an-unbreakable-code-that-helped-secure-victory-in-the-pacific

Peter MacDonald Sr. is one of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

On the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima, he explains what made the “unbreakable” code so effective, and how it helped save lives and secure victory in the Pacific.

The U.S. Marines Corps leadership selected 29 Navajo men in May of 1942 who created a code based on the complex, unwritten Navajo language, according to the Central Intelligence Agency.

The code primarily used word association by assigning a Navajo word to key phrases and military tactics. This system enabled the Navajo Code Talkers to translate three lines of English in 20 seconds, not 30 minutes as was common with existing code-breaking machines.