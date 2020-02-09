Storm Ciara: Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Women postponed because unfavorable weather hits United Kingdom

% MINIFYHTMLb9d44a86ddd29b48a3fb2ff3b75fe27311%

% MINIFYHTMLb9d44a86ddd29b48a3fb2ff3b75fe27312%

Arsenal defeated Tottenham at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but the Sunday meeting at Meadow Park was postponed

% MINIFYHTMLb9d44a86ddd29b48a3fb2ff3b75fe27313%

% MINIFYHTMLb9d44a86ddd29b48a3fb2ff3b75fe27314%

Storm Ciara has forced the postponement of Sunday’s derby in North London between Arsenal and Tottenham in the Women’s Super League.

% MINIFYHTMLb9d44a86ddd29b48a3fb2ff3b75fe27315 %% MINIFYHTMLb9d44a86ddd29b48a3fb2ff3b75fe27316%

The competition took place at 2 p.m. in Arsenal’s Meadow Park, but was suspended “for public safety reasons,” after “extreme weather warnings this weekend”.

Dozens of national and international flights have been canceled because Storm Ciara will hit the UK and Ireland with heavy rainfall and winds of more than 80 miles per hour.

A statement from Arsenal said: “Our meeting with Tottenham Hotspur Women at Meadow Park today has been suspended because of the safety of the crowd, due to extreme weather conditions.

“The Barclays FA Women’s Super League match would start at 2:00 PM GMT, but due to the extreme weather warnings this weekend, we had to postpone the match.”

“Information about a reprogrammed accessory will be released in due course. Tickets remain valid for the reorganized accessory.

“Arsenal wants to apologize for any inconvenience to fans.”

Weather warnings have been issued throughout the country for Sunday amid predictions of very strong gusts of wind and the risk of flooding.

Railway companies in England, Scotland and Wales have urged passengers not to travel and say that they will use fewer timetables and speed limits on Sunday.

Football Saturday Super 6

FREE TO PLAY: Don’t miss the opportunity to get the Super 6 jackpot for the sixth time this season.