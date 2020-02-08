Storm Ciara blows a hole in the Eredivisie list: four games canceled

The Dutch football association canceled the Eredivisie games on Sunday because the country is preparing for wind speeds of up to 120 km / h during storm Ciara.

The KNVB said it could not guarantee the safety of players and spectators in the four games. In August, part of the AZ Alkmaar stadium roof collapsed in strong winds, even though the floor was empty at the time.

The first three clubs in the table – Ajax, AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord – all had to postpone their games. AZ and Feyenoord should compete against each other in Alkmaar, while Ajax should visit Utrecht. The games between Sparta Rotterdam and ADO Den Haag and between Emmen and Twente Enschede also have to be postponed.

Jan Bluyssen, who is responsible for the KNVB games, said: “There are great interests, but ultimately it is about the safety of fans and players. At the moment everyone is dismayed, including us. But we don’t want it on our conscience when people get into trouble. “

Pull RKC empty

In Saturday’s games, RKC Waalwijk missed the chance to catch up with ADO when they played a goalless draw with PEC Zwolle, leaving them five points behind.

Third from below VVV Venlo took a 1-0 lead in Heerenveen when Johnathan Opoku struck from the penalty spot after 57 minutes, but settled for one point after Sherel Floranus equalized 12 minutes later.

PSV Eindhoven won the first game of 2020 with a 3-0 win over Willem II, denying their Brabant neighbors the chance to overtake Feyenoord in third place. Denzel Dumfries scored the leading goal in the 32nd minute with his sixth goal of the season before Ryan Thomas took a clear win with a late own goal by Mike Trésor Ndayishimiye.

Groningen won 1-0 over Vitesse Arnhem, who did without their talented top scorer Bryan Linssen, thanks to a penalty from Ramon Lundqvist in the 13th minute. It was Vitesse’s first loss in eight games since the departure of her former coach Leonid Slutsky.

Cyriel Dessers became the league’s top scorer when he scored both goals in Heracles Almelo’s 2-0 win over Fortuna Sittard on Friday night. It was Heracle’s first win since November and brought the club into the top half of the table.

Results

Friday

Heracles Almelo 2-0 Fortuna Sittard

Saturday

Groningen 1-0 Vitesse Arnhem

Heerenveen 1-1 VVV Venlo

PSV Eindhoven 3-0 Willem II Tilburg

RKC Waalwijk 0-0 PEC Zwolle

Sunday

AZ Alkmaar against Feyenoord: postponed

Emmen against Twente Enschede: postponed

Sparta Rotterdam versus ADO Den Haag: postponed

Utrecht against Ajax: postponed

DutchNews.nl has been free for 13 years, but now we’re asking our readers for help. Your donation enables us to always provide you with fair and accurate news and features on all Dutch topics.

Donate via Ideal, credit card or PayPal.