Storm Ciara can bring stormy winds and rain on Sunday

A winter storm is likely to hit the Dutch coast this weekend – and Ciara is the first eponymous Atlantic storm to fly across the North Sea to the Netherlands.

Storm Ciara will first go to the UK and then the Netherlands to reach the coast on Sunday or Sunday evening at wind speeds of up to 100 km / h.

The storm is “not yet safe” and the Netherlands will miss the worst, but conditions will be at least very stormy for a few days, said Weerplaza meteorologist Wilfred Janssen.

The Dutch weather agency KNMI also forecasts very strong winds on Sunday, but has not yet issued any weather warnings.

Last September, the Netherlands partnered with British and Irish weather services to name storms that spanned the three countries.

“Storms are not limited to national borders. It is therefore logical to name such extreme weather conditions,” said Gerard van der Steenhoven, director of the KNMI at the time.

Storms are named alternately for women and men, and the letters Q, U, X, Y, and Z are excluded from the list in accordance with U.S. hurricane conventions.

The Netherlands added several names to the list, including Jan after Jan Pelleboer, the first Dutch television and radio weatherman, and Kitty after Kittie Koperberg, a Jewish librarian who worked for the KNMI and was murdered in the Sobibor death camp in 1943.

DutchNews.nl has been free for 13 years, but now we’re asking our readers for help. Your donation enables us to always provide you with fair and accurate news and features on all Dutch topics.

Donate via Ideal, credit card or PayPal.