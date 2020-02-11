Storm Ciara destroys all of Europe world

Waves crash against a lighthouse during the Ciara storm in Boulogne-sur-Mer, France on February 10, 2020. – Reuters pic

FRANKFURT, February 11 – Heavy winds and heavy rains killed at least six people in Northern Europe yesterday when Storm Ciara disrupted the trip, landed hundreds of flights, flooded roads and left large areas without electricity.

A man died in one of the region’s most violent storms in years and another man was reported missing in southern Sweden when his boat capsized.

In the Czech Republic, a man died when his car pulled off the road to avoid a fallen tree. Several other people were injured in the country when the wind blew up to 180 km / h and 100,000 people were without electricity and even crashed into a truck.

In Slovenia, a 52-year-old man died on Monday when a tree fell on his car while traveling in the northeast of the country.

In southern Poland, a 40-year-old woman and her little daughter were killed by a roof torn down by a storm wind.

Police in London reported that a man was killed in his car on Sunday when a tree fell on a freeway southwest of the capital.

In West Germany, falling trees seriously injured three people: two women in Saarbrücken – one of whom was in critical condition – and a 16-year-old boy in Paderborn.

The storm has hit the region since the weekend.

Extensive damage

It caused widespread flooding in England, supplied electricity to 130,000 households in northern France and devastated air, rail and road trips in several countries.

The storm also energized 35,000 households in Northern Austria yesterday.

More than 700 flights in four German cities – Frankfurt, Munich, Düsseldorf and Cologne – had to be canceled.

In the Netherlands, around 220 flights were canceled yesterday at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport – the third largest in Europe – destined for other European cities. Around 240 flights never started on Sunday.

And after the Dutch police closed one of the major storm surges when the storm approached on Sunday evening, they reported more than 600 kilometers of traffic jams yesterday.

Little Luxembourg canceled school classes and in the Belgian capital Brussels morning traffic stopped due to road closures and floods.

In the German city of Frankfurt, the winds threw a crane on the roof of the cathedral and caused great damage.

In France yesterday, 90,000 of the 130,000 houses that had a power cut the previous day were without electricity.

British newspapers and the country’s Met Office called Ciara the “storm of the century” in terms of the extent of the destruction.

Alex Burkill, Meteorologist at Met Office, warned: “While Storm Ciara is cleaning up, it doesn’t mean that we’re entering a quieter weather period.

“Snowstorms are out of the question.”

In the north of England, the cities of Hebden Bridge in West Yorkshire and neighboring Mytholmroyd were among the cities most affected by the storm as floods flooded cars and reduced electricity to tens of thousands.

Yesterday there were more than 170 flood warnings.

Wind farm closed

Much of the initial damage and disruption affected the northern European coast.

Canal ferry connections between the southern English port of Dover and Calais in northern France resumed on Monday morning after being stopped the previous day.

An entire Belgian offshore wind farm was shut down because the turbines were automatically stopped for safety reasons when there were strong gusts.

And the Øresund Bridge between Denmark and Sweden was closed for several hours.

The storm also forced large parts of the German rail network to be closed, but the Deutsche Bahn reopened several lines yesterday morning.

The weather has also affected the European sports calendar and canceled first-class football matches in Belgium, England, France, Germany and the Netherlands.

However, there was an advantage for passengers flying British Airways from New York to London.

The storm gave the plane a strong tailwind and helped it land in a record time of 4 hours 56 minutes, according to the flight tracking website Flightradar24. – AFP