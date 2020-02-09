Storm Ciara fights the Netherlands, storm force 11 is registered on the coast

The winds, which gust up to storm force 11, hit parts of the Dutch coast on Sunday afternoon when storm Ciara broke in from the Atlantic.

The KNMI issued a code orange weather warning for the entire country, and the ANWB traffic organization warned drivers not to use the roads unless required. “We get a lot of reports of cut down trees or branches,” said a spokesman.

The storm is expected to peak between 6 p.m. and midnight as it moves across the country from the coast.

Dozens of flights were canceled at Schiphol Airport due to the strong wind. Dozens of people went to the airport to see how the planes landed, and local TV station NH Nieuws has set up a webcam to record the landings.

KLM canceled 178 flights on Monday.

There were also problems with the railways. A train from Eindhoven and Helmond plowed against a tree that had fallen on the tracks. Nobody was injured and the passengers were all safely evacuated.

Fallen trees have caused problems on other routes and the NS is asking passengers to look for details online. High-speed connections to Rotterdam and Breda have also been discontinued. The NS has also set up a live blog that tracks events as they occur.

In Leiden, the strong winds devastated the clock on the tower of St. Peter’s Church.

In Zeeland, the Dutch championships for riding a normal bicycle against the wind were stopped because it was too dangerous for trucks to drive through the Oosterscheldekering lock gates and get the motorcycles to start the competition.

15 of the 20 teams that were supposed to take part in the race could not take part. “It was a difficult decision, but we had no choice,” said organizer Robrecht Stoekenbroek. said the local broadcaster Omroep Zeeland.

Storm Ciara also brought some advantages. Passengers on KLM flight 644 from New York landed almost 90 minutes earlier when the tail wind increased the speed up to 1,300 km / h.

