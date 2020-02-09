Storm Ciara forces Blossoms to cancel Preston concerts

Blossoms had to cancel their appearance in Preston today after Storm Ciara broke out.

The Stockport band went to Twitter to inform fans that the storm had forced them to cancel the gig and that they would try to make a new appointment as soon as possible. Foolish love rooms. ‘

Blossoms wrote: “For security reasons, we will unfortunately have to postpone today’s two Preston concerts due to the storm.

“We apologize for the short-term appointment, but we will postpone the concerts as soon as possible. Stay safe.”

– B L O S O M S (@BlossomsBand) February 9, 2020

On Friday (February 7th) it was announced that Blossoms had achieved a second number 1 album with their latest album.

The self-titled debut of the Stockport band in 2016 also earned them the No. 1 award, while their second title, “Cool Like You”, reached fourth place.

Regarding the official charts, Blossoms said: “Our second number 1! We are pleased. Thank you to everyone who bought it. You made us the five happiest boys in the world. “

When he reviewed the album, NME’s Thomas Smith wrote, “Ogden’s way of cutting the bullshit and telling enchanting love stories, heartbreak, and more is tempered by some of her best songs to date. Basically, you can hear the butterflies fluttering in Ogden’s belly, while the band includes ABBA-sized disco grooves and choruses, while the floating “Falling For Someone” is ethereal and modern Take Crowded House ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over.’

“… For the converts there is enough awareness and limits that justify continuing to invest in this band just as they are playing their first headline shows on their upcoming spring tour. But for the doubters and skeptics who are still on the Standing on the fence could make this album even more entertaining and surprising. Only a fool would deny this collection of great pop bangers themselves. “

The remaining tour dates of Blossoms are in February

11 – Stockport Plaza

12 – Stockport Plaza

13 – London – Pryzm

15 – Liverpool – O2 Academy