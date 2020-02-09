Storm Ciara jet stream allows plane to arrive at London Heathrow from New York 2 hours earlier

A British Airways flight probably broke the fastest subsonic crossing time from New York to London after reaching speeds of over 800 mph.

The records of passenger planes – with the exception of the Concorde – traveling over the Atlantic were broken between Saturday evening and Sunday morning (February 9), as they flew in the back of a 200 mph jet stream as Storm Ciara headed for the United Kingdom.

According to Flightrader24, which is an online tracking service, a British Airways Boeing 747-436 left New York and landed at Heathrow Airport in just 4 hours and 56 minutes after takeoff at 11:20 p.m.

Flightradar24 also suggested that BA has now broken the record for the fastest subsonic flight from New York to London. There are reports that the planes were reaching speeds of around 800 mph.

They tweeted: “The fastest across the Atlantic tonight from New York to London is so far # BA112 at 4:56 am. # VS4 in 4:57, and # VS46 in 4:59.

“If we’re not mistaken, BA is now resuming Norwegian’s fastest NY-London subsonic crossing.”

The trip landed only a minute faster than a Virgin Atlantic Airbus A350 flight which also arrived at Heathrow shortly thereafter.

At Gatwick Airport, a Norwegian Air flight landed 1 hour and 54 minutes from New York.

The flight was scheduled to land Sunday at 10:10 a.m., but landed at 8:16 a.m. with a flight time of 5 hours and 40 minutes.

Due to Storm Ciara, flights from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City are all affected by bad weather today.

.