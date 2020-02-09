Storm Ciara: the game of the six female nations of England in Scotland has been postponed

% MINIFYHTML8b83ac0ffb32e66006029ea8d2787df511%

Storm Ciara has forced the postponement of Sunday’s derby in North London between Arsenal and Tottenham in the Women’s Super League “for reasons of crowd security, quot;

The game Scotland and England is being reorganized in the Six Women’s Nations

Scotland versus England in the Six Nations of Women has been postponed due to extreme weather conditions when the Ciara storm hits the United Kingdom.

The game was scheduled to start at 12:10 PM in Glasgow, live on Sky Sports, but with winds up to 70 mph predicted to hit the city, the facility will be reorganized.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Rugby said: “It is very disappointing to have to make this decision, but given the extreme weather conditions and with the safety of fans, players and staff, this is the right decision.

“We will always put safety first. I want to apologize to the fans for the inconvenience that Storm Ciara has caused and we will update them with more information about reprogramming the game.”

🚨 Our @BarclaysFAWSL Today’s collision with Tottenham has been delayed due to extreme weather conditions 😞

Read more information here 👇

– Arsenal for women (@ArsenalWFC) 9 February 2020

Storm Ciara has also forced the postponement of Sunday’s derby in North London between Arsenal and Tottenham and the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton in the Women’s Super League to ensure the safety of the fans.

Other WSL games between Bristol City and Reading and Birmingham versus Brighton have also been suspended, as have the championship games in Charlton, Coventry, Crystal Palace and Lewes.

Dozens of national and international flights have been canceled because Storm Ciara will hit the UK and Ireland with heavy rainfall and winds of more than 80 miles per hour.

OFFICIAL: After a stadium inspection, the @BarclaysFAWSL match against Brighton & Hove Albion was postponed

The decision was made for reasons of crowd safety due to bad weather conditions.

sorry for the inconvenience

A new date will be announced in due course pic.twitter.com/GgnSnfBRdS

– Birmingham City Women (@BCFCwomen) February 9, 2020

Weather warnings have been issued throughout the country for Sunday amid predictions of very strong gusts of wind and the risk of flooding.

Railway companies in England, Scotland and Wales have urged passengers not to travel and say that they will use fewer timetables and speed limits on Sunday.

