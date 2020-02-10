Storm consequences cause problems for commuters, 220 flights are canceled

The aftermath of the Ciara storm caused problems for commuters in the morning on Monday as the Netherlands continued to be hit by strong winds.

The KNMI weather bureau issued a code yellow weather warning for the entire country while the strong wind continued. At 8:30 a.m. there were 600 kilometers of traffic jams on the Dutch roads due to the wind and heavy rain.

The A16 from Rotterdam to Breda was blocked near the Moerdijk Bridge after a truck was run over.

Around 220 flights to and from Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport were canceled, the local broadcaster NH Nieuws reported. Around 200 flights were not carried out on Sunday due to the storm.

Some flights with Rotterdam and Eindhoven airports have also been canceled.

Although rail traffic has largely returned to normal, there are still some problems and high-speed train traffic will continue to be interrupted because the line has been closed until the wind has died down.

The NS says travelers should check the website for details.

The KNMI says the strong winds will last all Monday and there will be some heavy showers at times. Tuesday will be wet and windy, but the wind won’t be as strong as it is today.

