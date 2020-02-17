[Storm Dennis performs a job in strange Portadown target throughout Irish Championship clash]

Paula Griffin
By Jake Bacon

16th February 2020
4: 54 pm

Current: 16th February 2020,
5: 07 pm

Portadown’s Adam Salley experienced a memorable sport in a 7-one earn more than Queen’s College on Saturday.

The striker imagined he had bagged his very first purpose of the afternoon when he raced by on aim and slotted the ball previous the goalkeeper in the to start with-50 %.

It looked as though Adam Salley had doubled Portadown’s advantage in the first-half

Salley had already wheeled away in celebration before the ball crossed the line

Even so, the ball stopped just a lawn from the aim-line owing to a mixture of wind from Storm Dennis and mud, with Salley wheeling absent in celebration.

Regardless of the ball stopping, Salley’s teammate Chris Lavery was on hand to faucet in to an vacant net.

Only two Irish Championship matches ended up specified the inexperienced light on the weekend because of to Storm Dennis.

The climate has affected large pieces of the United kingdom, which include large flooding in Pontypridd, Wales.

Salley would have the past giggle, however, as he scored a next-half hat-trick to send Portadown 10 points apparent at the top rated of the Bluefin Activity Championship desk.

Portadown observed the amusing facet of Salley’s missed attempt as they tweeted: “Alexa, display me a premature celebration. #irishleaguebeahviour.”

Salley’s hat-trick, which was sealed with a superb 50 percent-volley in the 70th moment, took him up to 19 plans for the year.

