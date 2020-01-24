Storm Gloria leaves the path of destruction, 13 dead in Spain

Residents and officials across Spain are struggling with the destruction that Storm Gloria has left behind. The battered country, now struggling to clear the chaos, faces damaged railroads and collapsed bridges amidst the rubble.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has spent the week analyzing the affected regions of the country, including a scan of the affected areas of Eastern Spain on Friday to assess the situation.

Over 10,000 houses are still without electricity and around 600 Catalonians had to evacuate on Wednesday. In other parts of the country, areas where it had snowed heavily were completely cut off from support.

In the Catalan city of Girona in northeastern Spain, the Ter river burst its banks and flooded the Pedret and Pont Major neighborhoods. The nearby cities of Deltbere and Alcanar, according to El País, have applied for the declaration of disaster areas after the crops have been destroyed and the coastline eroded.

On Thursday, the Catalan authorities confirmed the death of two other residents and increased the death toll to 13, with at least four more still missing.

“We will not be able to recover everything that has been lost,” said Sánchez on Thursday. “There are a lot of emotions, memories, but we will certainly use the resources, the effort and the determination to repair the damage.”

Catalonia, which fought for its independence from Spain in 2017 and is home to the city of Barcelona, ​​was the most affected region in the country. The damage to coastal and agricultural cities was immense, especially for rice farmers and fishermen.

After visiting Mallorca, the largest island in the Balearic Islands, Sanchez on Thursday asked the government to hold an emergency meeting on Friday to determine the necessary response.

Waves of more than 45 feet in height have been recorded on the islands, leaving destroyed houses and battered beaches.

“I think what is important now is that we all agree that we work shoulder to shoulder and work together as we do,” Sanchez told Reuters Thursday.

This weekend Sanchez travels to Malaga, Castellón and Murcia, three areas that have been particularly hit by hailstorms and violent winds.

Although the country’s national weather agency has indicated that the worst of the storm’s effects are in the rearview mirror, a longer recovery process can be expected. Over 100 roads are closed due to the storm, and more than 130,000 students have been kept away from schools.