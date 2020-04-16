Storm Guide 2020: Cat 4? Cat 5? A new scale is proposed and would have made Hurricane Katrina’s cat 5 – News – The Palm Beach Post

Storm Guide 2020: Was Hurricane Katrina the only cat 3 on the beach? The speed of the wind does not tell the whole story; therefore, one expert suggests a new scale.

Superstorm Sandya wasn’t even considered a hurricane when it drowned the city of New York in 2012, and in 2005 Katrina was in Class 3 despite the shocks that shook homes from foundations along the Gulf Coast.

But the new scale proposed by the lead researcher would have raised the systems to 4 and 5, respectively, before landing.

Phil Klotzbach, a researcher at Colorado State University, is the lead author of a journal published this year by the American Meteorological Society that surface pressure at the minimum center of a tropical cyclone is a better indication of potential storm damage than wind speed.

The air pressure inside a hurricane is a measure of the intensity of a storm, the amount of force in a vacuum that the winds generate toward the eye. The lower the pressure, the stronger the storm. But the pressure is not always exactly in line with the wind speed.

Swelling storms – which expand and cover more area – may experience slowing wind speeds, but their average pressure is still low. This means that major storms may decrease based on wind speed, but maintain the intensity of a devastating storm landing – a killer that accounts for about half of hurricane-related deaths between 1963 and 2012, says the National Hurricane Center.

“I think people say that citizens don’t understand the pressure, but that they understand the wind,” Klotzbach said. “But I don’t think people really understand the wind.”

The decades-old and deep-rooted Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale has been criticized for years for not telling the full story of the storm. Its 1-5 scoring system eliminates the danger of a storm and the threat of heavy rainfall.

Although the Klotzbach study – which looked at descending hurricanes from 1900 to 2018 – does not address rainfall, it shows a closer correlation between storm damage and its minimum pressure.

On Klotzbach’s pressure-based scale in 2018, Hurricane Michael would have reached Class 5 status before reaching the coast. A violent storm that wiped the Mexican coast that spread the path of destruction to Georgia was considered a cat at 4 landings. A re-analysis of the storm data elevated it to Cat 5 six months after its October landing.

Sandy was considered a posttropical cyclone on the beach, but its mean pressure of 942 would have made it a Cat 4 storm on a Klotzbach scale.

Hurricane Ike in 2008 was Hurricane Cat 2 when it hit the north end of Galveston Island, Texas. More than a dozen people died in the 20-foot storm rise. Ike would have been a major Cat 3 hurricane on the scale of Kloztbach.

“Ike was a cat 2, so people said‘ we’re not going anywhere, ’” Klotzbach said.

According to James Franklin, head of forecast operations at the Hurricane Center, he is not surprised that the pressure is a better indication of storm damage. But he is not ready to scrap the Saffir-Simpson scale.

Insurance companies may want to use the pressure as a guide, but it won’t help citizens understand what’s going on, Franklin said.

“Injured people need to be concerned about potential threats to themselves and their property – in other words, floods, rising floods and freshwater floods,” he said. “Emphasizing or reclassifying the mean minimum pressure from wind to pressure would be detrimental to communicating these risks to residents.”

Jeff Masters, founder of Weather Underground, who writes the Eye of Storm blog for Scientific American, said he thinks the change to Saffir-Simpson is justified. He said Europe uses a color-coded system to indicate the magnitude of a storm threat, but he acknowledged that it may be too simple.

“Obviously, we have to do something different because the current system doesn’t work,” the Masters said on the Saffir-Simpson scale. “The magazine is a good way that using medium pressure to locate hurricanes is better than using maximum winds.”

