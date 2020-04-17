Storm Guide 2020: Don’t Let a Coronavirus Pandemic Leave You Unprepared for This Period of Horror – News – The Palm Beach Post

Storm Guide 2020: It could be a new busy era for hurricanes and a test of resilience for Florida people with a coronavirus pandemic.

A historic coronavirus pandemic has challenged Floridaians in ways never imagined. Now, perhaps more than ever, the state could take a break from hurricanes.

But three leading forecasts call for a post-normal hurricane season with as many as four Category 3 or greater hurricanes.

If the predictions are true, it will be the fifth consecutive year of unusually high activity and will follow some of the most devastating hurricanes in history.

Since 2016, six Class 5 hurricanes have formed, starting with Matthew in 2016, followed by 2017 by Irma and Maria, 2018 by Michael and 2019 by Dorian and Lorenzo.

So as ready as the world has returned to some kind of pre-pandemic normal, preparations for the hurricane season beginning on June 1 should remain a priority.

The good news is that some of the supplies collected to withstand coronavirus orders at home can also be applied to a hurricane shopping list. But the coronavirus has reduced power outages, lowered cell towers, and disconnected communities – all things that need to be considered a stormy season are starting.

Now is the time to make sure your cell phone emergency alarms are on and that your NOAA weather radio has fresh batteries. Find your evacuation area and make a plan of where to go if you are asked to evacuate. Evaluate the storm resistance of your home and place important documents in a safe place.

This is the sixth hurricane season covering The Palm Beach Post. But I’m experienced ten tropical cyclones Key West, Virginia, either during his lifetime or through their destruction by covering later.

This special section contains valuable information, including shopping lists, important phone numbers, and instructions for installing plywood and hurricane shutters.

Look, there may be something that will make life easier if South Florida gets in the way of a storm this year.

HURRICANE GUIDE 2020

