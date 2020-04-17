Storm Guide 2020: Spaghetti models tell predictors different things, so don’t rely on one single correct piece of information.

Sharing the path of a hurricane is not far from simple: it includes regular 85 billion tip feeds for supercomputers – information from every tiniest drop of rain to the farthest thunderstorm, gentle sea breezes to falling trees, rain to sea, ocean surface heat to the underside of space.

The numbers are crumpled and the voila is served in a “spaghetti” pattern.

Social media and storms that have reached more than four consecutive years have given celebrity status to certain models of spaghetti – regularly feeding the American model decorated against the euro at the dinner table during the debate.

“I have a friend who is completely obsessed with these things, and his wife always tells him you don’t want to talk to me about the euro model again,” said Hugh Gladwin, a researcher and anthropologist at retired Florida International University. “People want concreteness when people look at these, but it also spreads phobias, and we just have to sift it through to the best of our ability.”

Experts warn that it is misleading to repeat a pattern consistently over each other because broken rainbows are not always what they look like. Models have different purposes, and how they arrive at their end result is through a carefully selected set of equations that varies by programmer.

“If one model were the best all the time, we would stop using all the other models,” said Brian McNoldy, a senior research fellow at the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel Faculty of Maritime and Atmosphere. “I usually hope the spaghetti drawings weren’t shown as they are because not all of those lines are the same size.”

Statistical models, including the XTRP and CLP5 models, do not consider what happens in the atmosphere at all, but base their routes solely on how previous storms have operated at the same location and time.

The Canadian model, often found in spaghetti models such as CMC or CEMN, has not given high marks to James Franklin, a former head of forecasting operations at the National Hurricane Center.

“Tropical hurricanes just aren’t a problem, and they use a huge amount of resources,” he said.

Deterministic models are individual runs of a given model and appear as a solid color line on the maps. Each model run is fattened with equations that take into account billions of atmospheric points from all types of measurement systems, including weather balloons, ocean buoys, ships at sea, backyard weather stations, and satellites.

Running one model can take several hours. Some of the most prominent models are the Navy NVGM, the Hurricane Weather Research and Forecast System’s HWRF, the UK Met Office model, or the UKMET and Hurricane’s versatile Ocean-coupled non-hydrostatic model, better known as the HMON.

The popular Euro (ECMWF) and the new American model, also known as the Global Forecast System or GFS and appearing in spaghetti models as AVNO, are two leaders in deterministic models.

“The casual user may not know that the HMON is a brand new model that is currently being developed and is going through a lot of growing pain, but it’s drawn to it with everything else,” Franklin said. “You can draw erroneous conclusions if you don’t know the details.”

President 2019’s dust removal on the spaghetti model map cleared President Donald Trump against national weather service forecasters.

Trump tweeted that Dorian hit Alabama a day after the models had removed the space from the game and the wind arrival time maps had only a small gap in southeast Alabama as they had a chance to feel the tropical storms.

This was originally predicted in the early stages of the hurricane. As you can see, almost all the models predicted it would go through Florida as well as hit Georgia and Alabama. I accept the apology for the Fake News request! pic.twitter.com/0uCT0Qvyo6

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) on September 4, 2019

When the Alabama NWS office tweeted in response that the state would feel no influence from Dorian, the president tweeted a photo of the spaghetti model four days earlier that looked like spider web lines that in one case stretched all the way west to Louisiana.

The map included solid lines from deterministic models, but also their group wires, which may appear in lighter shades or different colors. Bands allow predictors to see different results so they can better measure uncertainty by adjusting initial conditions slightly to see results.

A large reaction in a model reaction is an indication that small changes in the atmosphere may have a significant change in the prognosis. The GFS band has 20 runs, while the euro has 50.

“Anyone looking at these spaghetti models can lock on to the model they want and see the solution they want to see or focus on what’s closest to them,” said Jonathan Belles, digital meteorologist at IBM Weather.com. “There’s not going to be one model that wins all year. One model can work very well in one storm, but be rubbish in the next.”

In 2019, the GFS (New American Model) received an upgrade that matched the replacement of the car’s engine – the first major addition in nearly 40 years that added Finite Volume Cubed-Sphere Dynamics or FV3.

It is run on a supercomputer that received a million-dollar brain augmentation after Superstorm Sandy destroyed the Northeast in October 2012, revealing the limitations of the GFS model. The GFS was weaker compared to the Euro, which correctly predicts the Sandy track towards the East Coast.

Consensus models – when a forecaster selects the best-performing models and averages them – tend to exceed the euro, Franklin said.

Weatheres ’Belles said the 2018 hurricane season ended with the euro having the best orbital forecasts, with GFS and HWRF far away.

“I’d usually say the euro works best on the track, not always, and that’s why you can’t just use it exhaustively,” McNoldy said.

Gladwin said it’s unclear why some people stick to track designs, even if you’re not sure what all the writings mean.

“People want to be sure of things. They want to think that science is always right,” Gladwin said. “When people are unsure about things, they look at the latest event and grab statistics or numbers.”

