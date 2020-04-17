Storm Guide 2020: Trust Official Sources for Emergencies – News – The Palm Beach Post

Storm Guide 2020: Your friend’s Facebook feed isn’t the best place to find information on tropical storms and hurricanes.

Social media has changed the way emergency managers and predictors communicate with the public, not always in a good way.

While officials can reach more people quickly in a Twitter post or Facebook video, there is also noise from outside sources and cell phone fortune tellers who may think they know better than the National Hurricane Center, but they don’t.

>> RESERVE Palm Beach Post Hurricane Tracking Map

That’s why emergency managers have been pressuring for years for residents of hurricane-prone states to rely on storm news from official sources.

Prior to Hurricane 2016, Hermine’s latest attacks in Florida took place earlier than Twitter.

The Hyperactive 2017 season offered a crash course in social media communications in emergencies, and officials had a busy 2018 and 2019 season to improve these capabilities.

7-11 feet storm rise on the coast of MS Bay and offshore coast in SE LA #Nate. I am 6 feet 6 inches. This pole is 11 feet away. pic.twitter.com/kisGyATz13

– Ken Graham (@ wx4keg) on ​​October 7, 2017

The National Hurricane Center, the National Weather Service, and emergency managers used social media nationwide to communicate with residents.

Ken Graham, director of the National Hurricane Center, moved to Twitter in 2017 when he was a meteorologist in the New Orleans / Baton Rouge area to show what 11-foot storm surges would look like.

Graham is 6 feet, 6 inches tall. He held the 11-foot pole side by side “for some reason.”

Bill Johnson, director of the Emergency Department at Palm Beach County, said he will use Twitter, Facebook, press releases and press conferences in an attempt to communicate directly with the public during the 2017 season.

“During Irma, we learned that people planned to go to shelters for the population with only clothes on their backs,” he said at the March hurricane conference. “We exchanged a message to say more clearly what you had to do in the shelter.”

An estimated 6.8 million Floridaians were evacuated during Hurricane Irma. Many rely on nationwide traffic data provided by Twitter accounts such as @ FL511_State.

When Class 4 Hurricane Joaquin disbanded over the Bahamas ’outer islands in 2015, a senior spokesman for the country was in Jamaica watching Facebook in horror.

“First, eight people had died, then nine, then 30,” Lindsay Thompson told the 2016 Hurricane Conference. “I try to stay calm, but the numbers climb.”

>> RELATED: Why Dorian won’t retire as a hurricane this year

And they were wrong. Eventually, no one on the Bahamas died during Joaquin, Thompson said. But the experience drove home about how important social media has become during the hurricane and how misleading it can be.

Hurricane Joaquin caused tens of millions of dollars in damage to the Bahamas. In addition, 33 crew members of the cargo ship El Faro died when the ship sank in a hurricane.

“It only takes one person to post something and everyone feeds it,” Thompson told social media posts. “This is one of the challenges we face as an island nation.”

Kmiller@pbpost.com

@Kmillerweather