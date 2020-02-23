[storm-reid-&-asante-blackk’s-‘when-they-see-us’-wins-at-naacp-graphic-awards-2020]

Storm Reid hits the purple carpet at the 2020 NAACP Picture Awards held at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday (February 22) in Pasadena, Calif.

The 16-12 months-previous Euphoria actress was joined by her When They See Us co-stars Asante Blackk and Caleel Harris.

When They See Us picked up the award for Exceptional Television Movie, Restricted-Sequence or Dramatic Distinctive, and Caleel was up for Fantastic Actor in a Television Film, Minimal-Collection or Extraordinary Special, but missing out to their co-star Jharrel Jerome.

Also in attendance were being Us‘ Shahadi Wright Joseph and Evan Alex. Their film was nominated for Excellent Motion Photograph and Excellent Ensemble Forged in a Movement Photo, even though Shahadi was nominated for Outstanding Breakthrough Efficiency in a Movement Picture, which she shed to Marsai Martin for Minor.

Asante‘s This Is Us co-star Lyric Ross stepped out as she was nominated for Remarkable Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, and Outstanding General performance by a Youth (Sequence, Specific, Tv Film or Limited Collection). She regretably did not win either award.

Tiny Fires All over the place actress Lexi Underwood was also in attendance. Lexi appeared in several episodes of Netflix’s Family members Reunion, which received Exceptional Children’s Method.

Lots of of the awards ended up handed out the night time in advance of. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees!

FYI: Storm is donning a Thom Browne seem. Asante is donning Gucci. Shahadi is wearing a Pantora Noir gown with Hearts On Hearth earrings. Lyric is carrying a Gaurav Gupta gown and a Marzook bag.