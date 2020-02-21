[storm-reid-hosts-‘the-invisible-man’-screening-in-nyc]

Storm Reid is prepared to share her new flick The Invisible Guy!

The 16-yr-old actress stepped out for a particular screening on Thursday evening (February 20) at Crosby Lodge in New York City.

She was also joined by her co-star Aldis Hodge.

The Invisible Man is centered on the novel of the exact name by H. G. Wells and follows a girl who should show she is staying hunted by a person that nobody can see.

FYI: Storm is putting on an Adeam outfit.

