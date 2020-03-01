storm-reid-joins-joey-king-&-much-more-at-monot-exhibit-amid-‘invisible-man’-good-results!

Storm Reid and Joey King step out though attending the Monot clearly show through Paris Manner 7 days on Saturday (February 29) in Paris, France.

It was a star-studded party with celebs like Shailene Woodley, Olivia Cooke, and Sasha Luss in the crowd. You can see a complete recap of all people in attendance on

Storm is obtaining a massive weekend since her new motion picture The Invisible Male is number one at the box business office around the environment and it is grossing much more than gurus even predicted it would. The movie designed $29 million for its opening weekend in the U.S.

