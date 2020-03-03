storm-reid-makes-runway-debut-in-miu-miu-clearly-show-at-paris-fashion-week

Storm Reid just walked in her extremely initially fashion show!

The 16-12 months-aged The Invisible Male actress built her runway debut in the Miu Miu trend clearly show all through Paris Fashion 7 days on Tuesday (March 3) in Paris.



Not only was it her very first time strolling, but she also opened the clearly show!

“Wow. Wow. Wow. Right now I walked in my first trend display. Not only did I stroll, but I opened the display. In Paris. For @MIUMIU. Insane ideal?!?” Storm wrote on her Instagram.

“Thank you to the complete @miumiu team and @kegrand for not only permitting but trusting me to do this. I normally felt like I could stroll in a demonstrate, and @jasonbolden told me to be individual, and I’m so happy I was. We did it J! This is some thing that will be etched in my thoughts and coronary heart without end. XO. #miumiugirl ❣️✨❣️,” she included.

Before in the 7 days, Storm stepped out for the Monot trend display and celebrated her most current film The Invisible Gentleman remaining selection 1 at the box office!