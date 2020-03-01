storm-reid-wears-‘game-of-thrones’-prom-chic-on-red-carpet

Inspiration can arrive at the strangest moments, am I correct morsels? Acquire my chum Gremolata Bunion (of the Newport Bunions), who was laid lower this week with a head chilly.

I introduced her a terrifyingly healthy smoothie and located her frantically scribbling in a notebook.

“I experienced the most fantastic plan for bettering the Democratic debates,” she reported. “They require to employ the service of RuPaul as debate manager.”

I started out to again away bit by bit.

“Think of it: Bernie and Biden and Bloomberg — lipsynching for their lives. With a dramatic wig snatch at the conclusion.”

“You’ve been consuming NyQuil in the daytime once again, haven’t you?” I asked.

She had, but the DNC may possibly want to contemplate her suggestions.

Talking of matters you just can’t unsee, get a load of the ensembles caught in this week’s red carpet and runway stakeout.

Permit me do a little something about this Headache, and I’ll file my report:

HEADACHE

¾ oz. blue Curacao



one oz. gentle rum



1 oz. vodka



1½ splashes lemon juice



two splashes Sprite

Shake ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Pressure into glass.

— drinknation.com