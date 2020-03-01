storm-reid-wears-‘game-of-thrones’-prom-chic-on-red-carpet

Inspiration can arrive at the strangest moments, am I correct morsels? Acquire my chum Gremolata Bunion (of the Newport Bunions), who was laid lower this week with a head chilly.
I introduced her a terrifyingly healthy smoothie and located her frantically scribbling in a notebook.
“I experienced the most fantastic plan for bettering the Democratic debates,” she reported. “They require to employ the service of RuPaul as debate manager.”
I started out to again away bit by bit.
“Think of it: Bernie and Biden and Bloomberg — lipsynching for their lives. With a dramatic wig snatch at the conclusion.”
“You’ve been consuming NyQuil in the daytime once again, haven’t you?” I asked.
She had, but the DNC may possibly want to contemplate her suggestions.
Talking of matters you just can’t unsee, get a load of the ensembles caught in this week’s red carpet and runway stakeout.
Permit me do a little something about this Headache, and I’ll file my report:
HEADACHE
¾ oz. blue Curacao
one oz. gentle rum
1 oz. vodka
1½ splashes lemon juice
two splashes Sprite
Shake ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Pressure into glass.
— drinknation.com
-
PUNCH IS COMING: Apparently Storm Reid’s promenade has a vaguely “Match of Thrones” topic. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
-
FUR Serious: It’s possible owning 12 white cats did have some negatives, assumed Agnes. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
-
MULTITASKER: When the debutante ball is followed by duck looking. (Image by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
-
CAMO: “I want to glimpse like a warm canine that’s making an attempt to infiltrate a herd of flamingos.” A achievement for Susanne Bartsch. (Image by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)