Storm Season 2020: Another forecast predicts an active season, but this goes even further – News – The Palm Beach Post

Storm Season 2020: It was a warm winter, and that’s bad news for the hurricane season. The third important forecast for the coming season is coming to an end and is still rising over the previous two.

The third leading forecast calls for an active hurricane season in the bustling Gulf of Mexico, helping with storms.

A break from old winter flights leaching from the Arctic will allow Gulf water to warm up to 4 degrees above normal, Todd Crawford, a senior meteorologist at The Weather Channel, said on Thursday.

Its forecast for the period beginning June 1 includes 18 named storms, nine hurricanes, and four Category 3 or greater hurricanes.

It’s more bullish than Colorado State University, which called for 16 designated storms – only the fifth time in 26 years that the CSU has predicted at least 16 designated systems. It is also AccuWeather’s seasonal forecast, which includes 14 to 18 named systems.

>> RELATED: How has Palm Beach County avoided recent hurricanes? luck

The average storm season is 12 named storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

According to Crawford, the Weather Weather Channel was considering adding even more to its storm, given the tight waters in the Gulf, Caribbean and Atlantic, and may update them next month as the season approaches.

“The wildcard is if we get to La Ni or not,” Crawford said. “There’s still a lot of uncertainty, but the ocean temperatures are pretty warm. It’s going to be pretty warm.”

Much of the Gulf of Mexico is about 4 degrees warmer than normal, while temperatures in the tropical Atlantic are 1.5 to 3 degrees higher than normal.

“If we look at the global temperature deviations, the deviations are highest in the Gulf of Mexico and it’s really awesome,” Crawford said, adding that climate change is contributing to rising sea temperatures. “It’s something we haven’t seen before.”

Temperatures on the Gulf Coast from Texas via Florida between January and March were all much higher than average. Florida’s hottest temperature is at a record high in the first three months of the year. The warm winter in the southeast was partly the result of a record-strong arctic oscillation that steel belts into the belt stream at northern latitudes, freezing the colder air above it.

>> RELATED: Why Dorian won’t retire as a hurricane this year

Positive arctic oscillation also forces the jet stream into a more organized straight line that helps maintain a rigid polar vortex as opposed to a wavy pattern that allows arctic air to flow south.

While warm waters alone are not enough to create more hurricanes, they feed emerging cyclones.

Hurricane Michael dug into Panhandle, Florida in 2018 in Class 5 after twice hitting warm pools that fired adrenaline into their cores and caused rapid acceleration.

“The extreme heat in the Gulf of Mexico isn’t going to increase the landing rates on the Gulf Coast, but if you get storms there, they’re likely to be stronger,” Crawford said.

No El Nio and possible La Nia are not good signs

Another sign that it could be a busier hurricane season than normal is the lack of El Nio and the higher expectations that La Nia could develop at the peak of the hurricane season – from August to October. While El Nio seeks to reduce tropical systems with greater wind shear, La Nia is more favorable to growing systems. According to the Climate Forecast Center, there is currently a neutral state with a probability of 60 percent and it will remain in place during the summer.

“Seasonal forecasting models, particularly those from NASA, NOAA and the Australian Meteorological Office, have increasingly relied on the evolution of La Nia later this year,” said Weather Underground meteorologist and author Bob Henson. “The long-term outlook for the European Medium Term Forecasts (ECMWF) calls for neutral conditions.”

According to the Weather Channel forecast, the climate signals for the coming hurricane season are closely reminiscent of 2010. That year there were 19 named storms and two unnamed tropical paralysis.

But especially one – Tropical Storm Bonnie – made a landing in the United States and struck near Elliot Key in Biscayne National Park on July 23rd. Tropical Storm Hermine landed on the shores of the northeast coast of Mexico in early September 2010 and brought the power of a tropical storm. winds and heavy rains to southern Texas.

Kmiller@pbpost.com

@Kmillerweather

STORM GUIDE 2020

>> PANDEMIC MEETINGS STORMS SEASON: Don’t let the coronavirus pandemic leave you unprepared for this hurricane season

>> SOCIAL MEDIA SOLUTION: Trust official sources in emergencies

>> A BETTER WAY TO CLASSIFY CATEGORIES? Cat 4? Cat 5? A new scale is proposed and would have made Hurricane Katrina’s cat 5

>> ALL THEIR LINES: The hard truth about spaghetti patterns