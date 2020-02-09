Storm targets the northeastern United States and threatens morning commuting on Monday in poor conditions

A fast-hitting storm system distributes the accumulated snow to parts of Sunday in the upper Midwest. After a dry and seasonal day on Sunday in the northeast, the storm moves into the region on Sunday evening.

A storm system that swept through the northern United States earlier this week will quickly supply snow to parts of the northeast before commuting on Monday morning.

The rapid nature of the storm and the limit temperatures will limit the duration, quantity and range of winter trips in the northeast. Still, a significant amount of the snow is likely to fall over northern and western New York State and northern and central New England state during the early Monday night when surface temperatures will be lower.

Snow coverage is 1 to 3 inches in most areas, but 3 to 6 inches is predicted in the higher elevations of New York and New England.

An AccuWeather Local StormMax of 8 inches is most likely in the highest elevations of the Adirondacks and in western Maine.

Rainfall is likely to begin as snow from Ohio to northern Pennsylvania, where the cold air stops at the start of the storm, but a change to rain is expected throughout Monday.

In some areas, snow can accumulate before it becomes mushy when warmer air flows into the region.

The storm is likely to bring rain down the I-95 corridor of the northeast from Washington DC to Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston. The temperatures reach the 40s and 50s.

Forecasters warn that drivers who venture through corridors I-80, I-81, I-87, I-89, I-90, I-91 and I-93 venture into temperatures just a few degrees below freezing For snowy, slushy and slippery conditions from Sunday evening to early Monday.

As people go to New Hampshire area polls on Tuesday, some winter weather could return to the region.

A storm system moving into the mid-Atlantic at the beginning of the week could bring rainfall back to the region, especially to the southern parts of the state. Cold air on the north side of the storm could cause precipitation to fall as snow.

However, conditions could remain dry and cool if the storm didn’t push far enough north.

Other weak systems could follow suit and carry snow to the north of the US by mid-February.