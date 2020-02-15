[storm-team-8-forecast:-a-warm-stretch-ahead]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a perfect start to the weekend today, we’ve got a stretch of warm (and eventually muggier) days ahead.

Look for partly cloudy skies this evening with very pleasant temps slowly dropping into the upper 60s. With some slightly more humid air arriving, more low clouds and areas of fog are expected to develop overnight. Low temperatures by morning will only fall back into the low 60s.

A weak upper level disturbance passing by will bring the chance of showers late Sunday into the early part of Monday. Some extra clouds will arrive late Sunday afternoon with the best shower chances likely north of I-4. The overall rain chance is just 10% for both Sunday and Monday with high temperatures around 80 degrees each day.

A ridge of high pressure will keep our weather quiet and very warm through much of next week. Our next cold front will move through on Thursday. Although only a few showers are expected with this front, a push a cooler air behind the front will knock temperatures down slightly below average to near 70 degrees by the end of the work week.