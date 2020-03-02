STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: A warmer start to the work week

By
Nellie McDonald
-
storm-team-8-forecast:-a-warmer-start-to-the-work-week

by: Ian Oliver

Posted:
/ Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a beautiful but slightly cool finish to the weekend, we’ve got some warmer days ahead in this first work week of March.

Temperatures won’t get nearly as chilly tonight – only falling into the low/mid 50s overnight under mostly clear skies. More sunshine is expected throughout the day on Monday with warmer high temperatures in the upper 70s.

High pressure will keep our weather very pleasant and quiet through the middle of the week. High temps by Wednesday afternoon will reach the low 80s. Our next cold front will arrive with scattered showers likely on Thursday.

Cooler and drier air will once again follow this front late in the week on into next weekend. Next weekend will feature lots of sunshine – but high temperatures will struggle to reach the low 70s.

Top Videos

31-year sheriff’s office employee arrested, fired after DUI in Oldsmar, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled

Child killed, mother injured by hit-and-run driver in Hillsborough County

Thumbnail for the video titled

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunny, dry and comfortable before turning warmer this week

Thumbnail for the video titled

41 students taken to hospital after being pepper-sprayed at Florida middle school

Thumbnail for the video titled

3 Florida health department labs now testing for new virus, one located in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled

Avery Cotton joins News Channel 8 Today

Thumbnail for the video titled

Vice President Pence stops in Sarasota for fundraiser, talks coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa Bay Lightning fans could receive settlement following class-action lawsuit

Thumbnail for the video titled

Man robbed after Grindr meet

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa Bay party venue issues refund checks following 8 On Your Side investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled

Woolworth Sit-in Anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa mom donating daughter’s wedding dress after bride passes away from cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss