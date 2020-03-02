storm-team-8-forecast:-a-warmer-start-to-the-work-week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a beautiful but slightly cool finish to the weekend, we’ve got some warmer days ahead in this first work week of March.

Temperatures won’t get nearly as chilly tonight – only falling into the low/mid 50s overnight under mostly clear skies. More sunshine is expected throughout the day on Monday with warmer high temperatures in the upper 70s.

High pressure will keep our weather very pleasant and quiet through the middle of the week. High temps by Wednesday afternoon will reach the low 80s. Our next cold front will arrive with scattered showers likely on Thursday.

Cooler and drier air will once again follow this front late in the week on into next weekend. Next weekend will feature lots of sunshine – but high temperatures will struggle to reach the low 70s.