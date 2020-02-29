storm-team-8-forecast:-chilly-move-into-march,-much-warmer-days-coming

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We certainly made the most of this bonus day of February with all the sunshine! Our temperatures still certainly feel like winter – but the very early portion of the new month will feature a nice warm up.

Expect a chilly night tonight to transition into March before this warm up gets started. With clear skies and very dry air in place, temperatures overnight will drop all the way down into the lower 40s – with some upper 30s likely across northern and inland areas.

More sunshine is expected for the second half of the weekend. The wind direction will turn from the northeast to the east during the day allowing temperatures to reach near 70 degrees during the afternoon.

High pressure will provide for continued sunshine through the first half of the upcoming work week. A south wind will send temperatures surging back up into the low 80s by Wednesday afternoon. Our next cold front will bring shower chances for Thursday followed by another cool down into next weekend.