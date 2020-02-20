[storm-team-8-forecast:-cold-front-passes-tonight;-colder-air-arrives]

by: Leigh Spann
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today will be the last warm day for a while with highs climbing to near 80 degrees. Humidity remains high for February as well.
There is a 10% chance of a few stray showers developing ahead of an approaching cold front. The rain chance increases overnight as the front arrives.
We will already notice the cooler air tomorrow morning with temperatures in the 50s, but a chilly wind from the north all day tomorrow keeps highs in the mid 60s. Showers end early tomorrow, but the clouds linger into the afternoon.
Tomorrow night is the coldest night with lows in the low to mid 40s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, but it stays cooler than average. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Sunday will be comfortable in the low to mid 70s.
Another cold front is already expected to arrive the middle of next week with showers and another cool down.
