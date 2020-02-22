[storm-team-8-forecast:-cool-again-tonight,-warmer-days-ahead]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’ve got a nice warm up in store over the next few days – but there is another batch of winter air coming in the extended forecast.

With high pressure now in place, skies will remain mostly clear through the evening and overnight hours. Tonight will be cool again – but not nearly as chilly as last night with low temperatures dropping back to around 50 degrees by morning. Northern and inland spots will see temperatures fall into the lower 40s.

More sunshine and a gradual shift in the wind direction to the east and eventually southeast over the next couple of days will accelerate the warm up that began today. High temperatures Sunday will return to the middle 70s and Monday will feature temperatures in the upper 70s closer to 80 degrees.

Another strong cold front will move in on Wednesday with elevated rain chances from late Tuesday all the way through early Thursday. Sunshine will break back out late in the week but high temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 50s! Low temperatures will return to the 40s.