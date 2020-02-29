STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Cool and sunny weekend

Nellie McDonald
by: Amanda Holly

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A weak reinforcing cold front moved through early this morning with a couple of sprinkles. This will keep temperatures below average for a couple more days before warming back into the 80s.

Skies will be quite sunny today and Sunday with high pressure control. High pressure will also keep rain chances at bay through Wednesday.

Today temperatures will rise from the 50s into the mid 60s this afternoon. Winds will be breezy and the air will have a chill with the breeze.

Tonight the breeze will lighten up and temps will drop under clear skies. Lows for Sunday morning will be in the mid 40s. The slow warming trend continues Sunday and after the chilly morning temperatures will rise to near 70 degrees in the afternoon.

Highs reach 80 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of another cold front that will cool temps back down for the end of the week.

