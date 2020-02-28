storm-team-8-forecast:-dry-with-a-winter-like-chill-through-the-weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Another cold day is on tap for Friday and the below average temps stick around through the weekend. Temperatures are cold to start this morning, in the upper 30s and 40s. A Frost Advisory is in effect through 8 am for Citrus, Hernando and Pasco Counties.

Sunshine will be out in full force today but it will only warm temps into the low 60s by the afternoon. Expect a chilly evening with temps back in the 50s early on. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s.

After the cold start Saturday morning, highs will top out near 65 degrees. Sunday will be a touch warmer and temps will approach 70 degrees.

High pressure will keep us dry through the weekend and into the middle of next week. The next cold front arrives late next week, Wednesday or Thursday with some scattered showers.