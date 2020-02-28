STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Dry with a winter-like chill through the weekend

By
Nellie McDonald
-
storm-team-8-forecast:-dry-with-a-winter-like-chill-through-the-weekend

by: Amanda Holly

Posted:
/ Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Another cold day is on tap for Friday and the below average temps stick around through the weekend. Temperatures are cold to start this morning, in the upper 30s and 40s. A Frost Advisory is in effect through 8 am for Citrus, Hernando and Pasco Counties.

Sunshine will be out in full force today but it will only warm temps into the low 60s by the afternoon. Expect a chilly evening with temps back in the 50s early on. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s.

After the cold start Saturday morning, highs will top out near 65 degrees. Sunday will be a touch warmer and temps will approach 70 degrees.

High pressure will keep us dry through the weekend and into the middle of next week. The next cold front arrives late next week, Wednesday or Thursday with some scattered showers.

Top Videos

FL Strawberry Festival gets off to a “berry” cold start

Thumbnail for the video titled

11 dog stolen pkg

Thumbnail for the video titled

8 On Your Side flies with Air Force ahead of Tampa Bay Airfest 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled

City of Tampa to maintain Memorial Park Cemetery

Thumbnail for the video titled

“Here we are again”: Polk man runs another chop shop out of same property, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled

Suspect in serious-condition following deputy-involved shooting in Manatee County

Thumbnail for the video titled

Grilled cheese stand satisfies savory cravings at Florida Strawberry Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled

Sarasota man and three-legged dog train for American Ninja Warrior

Thumbnail for the video titled

Some Tampa streets reopen after CSX ‘rogue’ railroad repairs

Thumbnail for the video titled

Solar customers left in the dark

Thumbnail for the video titled

Largo man accused of killing mom, stepsister with a machete during argument about money

Thumbnail for the video titled

Strawberry cream cheese calzone available at Florida Strawberry Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss