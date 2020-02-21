[storm-team-8-forecast:-‘florida-winter’-returns-with-cool-and-windy-conditions]

by: Leigh Spann
Posted:
/ Updated:
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front pushes south of the Tampa Bay area this morning. Any rain will be gone by around sunrise, but the clouds linger through most of the day.
Colder air rushes in behind the front. Temperatures will remain steady through the day in the low 60s, but a cold wind from the north at 20-25 mph will make it feel colder.
Temperatures drop quickly through the evening, and overnight lows will be in the low 40s. Skies become mostly clear overnight.
After a chilly start to Saturday, it warms into the upper 60s by the afternoon. There will still be a cool breeze, but not as strong as today.
Sunday will feel quite comfortable with highs in the mid 70s and low humidity. The humidity increases again early next week ahead of the next cold front that passes on Wednesday.
Top Videos
Two people injured following hit-and-run head-on crash in Clearwater
Life of beloved Leto football coach celebrated in two memorial services
Deputy who tased Manatee County grandmother justified, official review
Deputies investigating deadly shooting at Citrus County park
Woman gets car back
Security video shows man attempting to break into homes while lurking in South Tampa backyards
Suspects in stolen car barely miss 11-year-old mowing lawn in Florida
Iconic Southgate Shopping Center sign to glow with color in Lakeland
Pollen starting to cause discomfort to many Tampa Bay residents
the Tampa Bay Vipers head coach on the Houston Roughnecks
the Vipers head coach, Marc Trestman, on how his team will respond to the Roughnecks defense
Tampa police searching for auto burglary suspect
Trending Stories