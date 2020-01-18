Storm Team 8 forecast: Last warm and dry day before it gets much colder

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Another warm day is scheduled for the first half of the weekend.

After a nice start this morning with temperatures in the low 60s, the temperatures will rise to almost 78 degrees this afternoon. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds with almost zero chance of rain. The winds will be a little less windy today than yesterday.

Tonight will be mild but pleasant. The clouds start to move, but the chance of rain does not appear that evening.

Tomorrow a strong cold front will come and go through. This front will bring an interrupted series of showers moving from northwest to southeast throughout the day. The chance of rain is 40%.

The temperatures are a bit wetter and are around 75 degrees. The sky is mostly cloudy.

Significantly colder air filters at night on Sunday and Monday morning, the temperatures drop to almost 50 degrees when you return to work. Rain probabilities result from the forecast until Thursday.

On Monday afternoon the maximum values ​​will be 63 °. The lows on Monday evening will be 42.

Tuesday is our coldest afternoon with almost 60 degrees. Tuesday night will be the coldest low with temperatures well into the 1940s, some of these colder places will drop into the top 30s.

Temperatures will be back to average by the end of the week, with highs in the mid-1970s.

Another front will approach the coming weekend with a chance of rain.