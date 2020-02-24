STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Mild today, but another cold front approaches

By
Nellie McDonald
-
storm-team-8-forecast:-mild-today,-but-another-cold-front-approaches

by: Leigh Spann

Posted:
/ Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – You’ll feel just a slight chill this morning, but temperatures climb quickly into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. There will be a breeze from the south.

Humidity remains comfortable today, but it increases quickly tomorrow ahead of the next front. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees tomorrow with a small rain chance late in the day.

Most of the rain will fall Tuesday night and through the day on Wednesday. While a few thunderstorms are possible, widespread strong storms are not expected. The rain chance Wednesday is 60%.

The front passes Wednesday night, and it will be much cooler on Thursday. Highs stay 10-15 degrees below average through the weekend.

Top Videos

Uber debuts new phone service in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled

‘Something’s not right’: Residents shocked to hear about body found at Tampa Bay park

Thumbnail for the video titled

Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled

Interview – Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled

Ryan Yarbrough on his first spring training appearance

Thumbnail for the video titled

one Rays fan has high expectations for the upcoming season

Thumbnail for the video titled

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Beautiful day ahead before turning warmer, more humid this week

Thumbnail for the video titled

Volunteers beautify garden in honor of Carlie Brucia in Sarasota

Thumbnail for the video titled

1 dead, 5 hospitalized after crash sends car into Tampa canal

Thumbnail for the video titled

Woman’s body found at Tampa park, police investigating

Thumbnail for the video titled

Thousands turn out for first day of Gasparilla Distance Classic

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss