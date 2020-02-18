[storm-team-8-forecast:-near-record-heat-today]

by: Leigh Spann
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The day starts out with low clouds blanketing the sky, but those clouds break up by mid-morning.
Temperatures climb quickly into the low 80s this afternoon. Tampa’s high is expected to be 83, which is only one degree from the record high of 84 set in 1990.
Despite extra humidity, the rain chance remains less than 10% today. There is a 10% chance of a few light showers tomorrow. Highs return to the low 80s tomorrow afternoon.
A cold front approaches the Tampa Bay area Thursday and increases the rain chance to 20%. It will still be warm with highs in the upper 70s Thursday, but the front passes Friday morning.
Much cooler air arrives behind the front. Highs on Friday will only be in the 60s. The cooler air sticks around for the weekend.
