storm-team-8-forecast:-rain-chances-increase-tonight-as-cold-front-arrives

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It stays mild and breezy for most of the day as temperatures climb into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Humidity increases as well ahead of an approaching cold front.

Showers start in areas north of I-4 late this afternoon and spread south overnight. The cold front will slow down as it pushes south tonight, so off and on downpours are possible all day tomorrow.

Highs will still be in the mid 70s tomorrow before the colder air arrives late tomorrow afternoon. Tomorrow night, temperatures drop into the upper 40s to low 50s.

The cold snap keeps highs in the low 60s Thursday, Friday and Saturday.