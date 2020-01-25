Storm Team 8 Forecast: Sunny, cool and comfortable weekend ahead

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Tonight, a cold front is moving through the Bay Area. One or two passing showers are possible with a few broken showers at the front, but most areas stay dry.

Until the front passes, the temperatures will be mild this evening and will feel a bit damp.

On Saturday morning the temperatures behind the front will be a little cooler. The lows will be in the mid-1950s. The sky becomes clearer as the front pushes further south.

Despite plenty of sunshine, the temperatures will be 68 degrees on Saturday afternoon. There will be a cool north breeze.

A cool night is expected on Saturday evening, with temperatures falling into the mid-1940s until Sunday morning. Another cool and pleasant afternoon is on the agenda on Sunday with highs in the mid and upper 60s.

There will be some clouds in the afternoon, but no rain is expected.

The chance of rain increases on Monday due to a disturbance from the Gulf. The disturbance subsides until Tuesday morning, but has no major influence on our temperatures. Throughout the week, the maximums fluctuate a few degrees above or below 70 degrees.