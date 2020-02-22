[storm-team-8-forecast:-sunshine-returns-but-cool-temps-stick-around-for-one-more-day]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The clouds have cleared the Tampa area and we’ll be left with abundant sunshine today. After a cold start with temps in the low 40s this morning, temps will warm into the upper 60s this afternoon. There will be a few patchy clouds in the sky but plenty of sun as well.

Tonight will be another cool night but not as chilly. This evening temps will fall into the low 60s by 8 pm. Morning lows will be near 51 degrees Sunday. Expect milder conditions for Sunday afternoon as a gradual warming trend begins. Highs Sunday will top out near 75 degrees. A stray inland sprinkle can’t be ruled out but most areas will be dry.

Monday and Tuesday will be even warmer with highs in the upper 70s and we should stay mostly dry. A few showers can’t be ruled out starting late Tuesday as the next cold front approaches. The bulk of the rain will likely fall on Wednesday as the cold front passes.

Colder air will again surge into Florida with highs for the end of the week topping out only in the low 60s. A few nights in the 40s are expected as well. The cold air sticks around through next weekend.