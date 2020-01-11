Storm Team 8 forecast: This weekend is approaching record heat, but remains largely dry

Loading...

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Warm south winds blow overnight and until Saturday. The temperatures remain warm and muggy this weekend and are approaching several records.

Tonight the temperatures only drop into the top 60s. The sky is partly to mostly cloudy.

On Saturday maximum temperatures of 83 degrees could be reached. The record for January 11 is 2013 at 83 degrees. Temperatures are likely to rise or break tomorrow afternoon.

The chance of rain is 10% if there are a few short showers inland. The coast will likely remain dry and airy. The sky is partly sunny.

On Sunday the chance of a few more showers is a little high. The chance of rain in the afternoon is 20%, but temperatures will return to the low 80s and may break or break records.

The 80s lasted until next week with a stagnating weather pattern. High pressure also keeps the chance of rain very low.