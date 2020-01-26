Storm Team 8 forecast: Today is cool and pleasant, tonight clouds are moving in

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Temperatures are cool this morning, but we will experience a decent warm-up in plenty of sunshine most of the day. The maximums will be 67 degrees, which is a degree or two cooler than yesterday.

Clouds move in later in the day before a weak system arrives on Monday. The chance of rain remains close to zero until Monday morning.

Temperatures tonight won’t be that cold and lows will drop to around 53 degrees.

The weak system will arrive on Monday with a 20% chance of isolated showers during the day. We’ll see a lot of clouds until it starts moving away on Monday night. Monday’s highs will be close to 70 degrees.

We dry out mostly during the week and at the end of the working week better rain chances with a stronger cold front can be expected. In front of the front, the temperatures will warm up to the 1970s.

The chances of rain on Friday and Saturday are currently 40%, but the timing of this front may change a little. We cool off in the top 60s after this front has pulled through.