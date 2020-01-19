Storm Team 8 forecast: Today it is likely to be cloudy before it gets much colder tonight

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – A strong cold front moves through Tampa today. A broken line of showers moves in from the northwest and drifts to the southeast in the morning and afternoon.

Temperatures will be mild in front of the front, and will peak in the mid-1970s.

Tonight the clouds will clear and the temperatures will drop. The winds will come from the north and bring in the much colder air.

We’ll see a lot of sunshine on Monday morning, but temperatures will be in the upper 40’s to start the day. After the cold start, even though the sun shines all day, the temperatures will only rise in the lower 60s.

Tuesday is the coldest day with maximums close to 60 degrees, which means that most of the day is spent in the 1950s.

Another very cold night is forecast on Tuesday evening with lows close to 40. Many jobs will drop into the top 30s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday is the last cold day before a quick warm-up for the end of the week.

Another weaker cold front is approaching at the end of the week with a chance of rain on Friday and possibly Saturday.