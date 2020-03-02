STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Typical early March day with plenty of sunshine

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It still feels a little cool this morning, but temperatures climb quickly into the mid 70s this afternoon. That’s near average for early March.

We will also have a breeze from the south today which will help increase the humidity slightly. It stays milder overnight with lows in the low 60s.

The warm-up continues with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees tomorrow and low 80s Wednesday.

A cold front is set to pass late Thursday with a 30% chance of rain. Temperatures will fall back below average again to end the week.

