storm-team-8-forecast:-typical-early-march-day-with-plenty-of-sunshine

by: Leigh Spann
Posted:
/ Updated:
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It still feels a little cool this morning, but temperatures climb quickly into the mid 70s this afternoon. That’s near average for early March.
We will also have a breeze from the south today which will help increase the humidity slightly. It stays milder overnight with lows in the low 60s.
The warm-up continues with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees tomorrow and low 80s Wednesday.
A cold front is set to pass late Thursday with a 30% chance of rain. Temperatures will fall back below average again to end the week.
Top Videos
Officials respond to 2 presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Florida
2 people ‘presumptively tested positive’ for coronavirus in Manatee, Hillsborough Co.
31-year sheriff’s office employee arrested, fired after DUI in Oldsmar, deputies say
Child killed, mother injured by hit-and-run driver in Hillsborough County
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Sunny, dry and comfortable before turning warmer this week
41 students taken to hospital after being pepper-sprayed at Florida middle school
3 Florida health department labs now testing for new virus, one located in Tampa
Avery Cotton joins News Channel 8 Today
Vice President Pence stops in Sarasota for fundraiser, talks coronavirus
Tampa Bay Lightning fans could receive settlement following class-action lawsuit
Man robbed after Grindr meet
Tampa Bay party venue issues refund checks following 8 On Your Side investigation
Trending Stories