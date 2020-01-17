Storm Team 8 forecast: Warm and dry Saturday, cold front with showers on Sunday

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – The fine weather from Friday will continue until Saturday when the high pressure continues for a day. The temperatures are pleasant this evening and Saturday morning with lows close to 60 degrees.

On Saturday afternoon there is a mixture of sun and clouds with maximum values ​​near 78 degrees. There is no rain in the forecast for Saturday and it should feel quite pleasant.

The chance of rain increases on Sunday with the approach and transition of a cold front. A series of spotty showers goes through, but it’s not a washout all day.

The peaks are reached after a mild start near 75 ° Sunday afternoon.

Much colder air will filter on Monday and settle on Tuesday. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-1960s. Monday night the lows will be in the top 40s.

Tuesday will be the coldest day, with highs struggling to get out of the 50s, although we’ll see a lot of sunshine.

The temperatures on Tuesday evening will flirt with the top 30s.

Temperatures recovered to the average by the end of the week and by Saturday the highs will be reached again in the mid-1970s.

Another cold front may be approaching with rain on Friday and Saturday, but it’s too early to explain the details for Gasparilla.